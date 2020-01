Tours 2 hours ago by Jeff Sorley

Indianapolis' pop-punks Amuse have announced they will be touring the gulf coast and southeast USA states this coming February. The tour will be bookended by additional dates closer to home for the band in the tri-state area. Amuse' most recent album, Shortcuts, was released in Jul of 2018. You can check out the track "Sinking Ship" from that album, as well as those tour dates, below.