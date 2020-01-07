by Jeff Sorley Tours
Indianapolis' pop-punks Amuse have announced they will be touring the gulf coast and southeast USA states this coming February. The tour will be bookended by additional dates closer to home for the band in the tri-state area. Amuse' most recent album, Shortcuts, was released in Jul of 2018. You can check out the track "Sinking Ship" from that album, as well as those tour dates, below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 24
|Liar's Club
|Chicago, IL
|Jan 25
|Sabbatic
|Milwaukee, WI
|Feb 07
|West End Trading Co.
|Sanford, FL
|Feb 08
|Standard Collective
|Melbourne, FL
|Feb 09
|Shanghai Nobby's
|St Augustine, FL
|Feb 10
|Squid Ink
|Pensacola, FL
|Feb 11
|Banks St
|New Orleans, LA
|Feb 12
|White Swan
|Houston, TX
|Feb 13
|Passel Studios
|San Antonio, TX
|Feb 14
|Yerba Culture
|McAllen, TX
|Feb 15
|Kick Butt Coffee
|Austin, TX
|Feb 16
|Dan's Silverleaf
|Denton, TX
|Feb 18
|The Merry Widow
|Mobile, AL
|Feb 20
|Hardback Cafe
|Gainesville, FL
|Feb 21
|VFW Post 39
|St Petersburg< FL
|Feb 22
|Poorhouse
|Ft Lauderdale, FL
|Mar 07
|Melody Inn
|Indianapolis, IN