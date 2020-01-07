Amuse announce 2020 winter tour

Amuse announce 2020 winter tour
by Tours

Indianapolis' pop-punks Amuse have announced they will be touring the gulf coast and southeast USA states this coming February. The tour will be bookended by additional dates closer to home for the band in the tri-state area. Amuse' most recent album, Shortcuts, was released in Jul of 2018. You can check out the track "Sinking Ship" from that album, as well as those tour dates, below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 24Liar's ClubChicago, IL
Jan 25SabbaticMilwaukee, WI
Feb 07West End Trading Co.Sanford, FL
Feb 08Standard CollectiveMelbourne, FL
Feb 09Shanghai Nobby'sSt Augustine, FL
Feb 10Squid InkPensacola, FL
Feb 11Banks StNew Orleans, LA
Feb 12White SwanHouston, TX
Feb 13Passel StudiosSan Antonio, TX
Feb 14Yerba CultureMcAllen, TX
Feb 15Kick Butt CoffeeAustin, TX
Feb 16Dan's SilverleafDenton, TX
Feb 18The Merry WidowMobile, AL
Feb 20Hardback CafeGainesville, FL
Feb 21VFW Post 39St Petersburg< FL
Feb 22PoorhouseFt Lauderdale, FL
Mar 07Melody InnIndianapolis, IN