53 minutes ago by John Gentile

It's been a while since Philadelphia's Open City have played some shows. Today, they announced that they are starting up again, at least to a small degree. They stated: "Playing some shows next month…". Tellingly, in Fall of 2019, the band also stated that they were recording a new album. We'll keep you updated. The band last released City of Ash [7-inch] in 2017.