Spider Stacy and Cait O'Riordan to play Pogues set on tour
Spider Stacy and Cait O'Riordan, both of The Pogues, are going on tour and they'll be playing a full Pogues set. For the show, they'll be backed by Lost Bayou Ramblers Ramblers. The collaboration is being billed as "Poguetry." Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 28Tipitina'sNew Orleans, LA
March 5City Winery,Boston MA
March 6City Winery,Philadelphia, PA
March 7City Winery,Washington DC
March 8Rough Trade,Brooklyn, NY
March 12City Winery,Atlanta, GA
March 13City Winery,Nashville, TN
March 14Ready Room,St. Louis, MO