Spider Stacy and Cait O'Riordan to play Pogues set on tour

by John Gentile
Spider Stacy and Cait O'Riordan, both of The Pogues, are going on tour and they'll be playing a full Pogues set. For the show, they'll be backed by Lost Bayou Ramblers Ramblers. The collaboration is being billed as "Poguetry." Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 28
|Tipitina's
|New Orleans, LA
|March 5
|City Winery,
|Boston MA
|March 6
|City Winery,
|Philadelphia, PA
|March 7
|City Winery,
|Washington DC
|March 8
|Rough Trade,
|Brooklyn, NY
|March 12
|City Winery,
|Atlanta, GA
|March 13
|City Winery,
|Nashville, TN
|March 14
|Ready Room,
|St. Louis, MO