Early Uk punkers Warwound are breaking up. Founding member Damien Thompson has left the band, and since he was the only original member, the remaining band members are ending the group. The band was founded in 1982 and recorded demos in 1983, but did not release studio recordings until 2017. You can see the band's statement below.

Warwound Statement

Warwound are very sorry to announce that the band has decided to part ways. Damian (who founded the original band back in 1982) has reluctantly had to stand down as the band's guitarist for reasons that are personal to him, unfortunately this decision was unavoidable.

After some discussion, the rest of the band - Rat (vocals), Stevie (drums) & Ian (bass) - have decided, with regret, to call it a day too, not wishing to carry on without any original members.

We apologise to anyone that was looking forward to any of the upcoming gigs/festivals, and all the promoters that have been affected by this. All upcoming dates are now cancelled.

The band's parting shot will be the brand new album, entitled 'WWlll', featuring more of the in-your-face punk metal intensity that the band has become known for in recent years, except that this time we have turned everything up a notch! We are all really pleased with the results - more details to follow.

A huge amount of gratitude goes out from each of us to all of you that helped or supported us in whatever way, however big or small, over the last five years; thanks to each and every one of you, we have found much generosity of spirit on our travels (and at home).

Thank you all.

'What you lose in the fire, you will find amongst the ashes…' Damian, Stevie, Rat, Ian. Warwound, Jan 2020