Mike Dirnt reveals track list for upcoming Green Day LP

by Jeff Sorley
Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt posted a picture on Instagram featuring the track list for Father of All Motherfuckers, which is due out Feb 7 via Reprise. He captioned the picture:
“Oh Yeah!!! @greenday @hellamegatour #fatherofallmotherfuckers”
"Oh Yeah!" references the band’s next single, which is set to drop Jan 16. You can check out the track list, and the original Instagram post, below.
|Father of All Motherfuckers track list
|Father of All…
|Fire, Ready, Aim
|Oh Yeah!
|Meet Me on the Roof
|I Was a Teenage Teenager
|Stab You in the Heart
|Sugar Youth
|Junkies on a High
|Take the Money and Crawl
“Graffitia” Check out the post below: