Mike Dirnt reveals track list for upcoming Green Day LP

Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt posted a picture on Instagram featuring the track list for Father of All Motherfuckers , which is due out Feb 7 via Reprise. He captioned the picture:

“Oh Yeah!!! @greenday @hellamegatour #fatherofallmotherfuckers”

"Oh Yeah!" references the band’s next single, which is set to drop Jan 16. You can check out the track list, and the original Instagram post, below.

“Graffitia” Check out the post below:

