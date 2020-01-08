Mike Dirnt reveals track list for upcoming Green Day LP

Mike Dirnt reveals track list for upcoming Green Day LP
by

Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt posted a picture on Instagram featuring the track list for Father of All Motherfuckers, which is due out Feb 7 via Reprise. He captioned the picture:

“Oh Yeah!!! @greenday @hellamegatour #fatherofallmotherfuckers”

"Oh Yeah!" references the band’s next single, which is set to drop Jan 16. You can check out the track list, and the original Instagram post, below.

Father of All Motherfuckers track list
Father of All…
Fire, Ready, Aim
Oh Yeah!
Meet Me on the Roof
I Was a Teenage Teenager
Stab You in the Heart
Sugar Youth
Junkies on a High
Take the Money and Crawl

Check out the post below: