Milwaukee's Telethon has announced a short tour of the Midwest this coming February. This is in addition to a stand-alone hometown show in the middle of this month. The band is continuing to tour in support of their newest LP Hard Pop, which was released in June of 2019. You can check out the track "Youdon'tinspiremelikeyouusedto," as well as those tour dates, below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 15JJ'sMilwaukee, WI
Feb 06The Gman TavernChicago, IL
Feb 07The X-Ray ArcadeMilwaukee, WI
Feb 08TBAMinneapolis, MN
Feb 09Gabe'sIowa City, IA