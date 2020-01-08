by Jeff Sorley Tours
Milwaukee's Telethon has announced a short tour of the Midwest this coming February. This is in addition to a stand-alone hometown show in the middle of this month. The band is continuing to tour in support of their newest LP Hard Pop, which was released in June of 2019. You can check out the track "Youdon'tinspiremelikeyouusedto," as well as those tour dates, below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 15
|JJ's
|Milwaukee, WI
|Feb 06
|The Gman Tavern
|Chicago, IL
|Feb 07
|The X-Ray Arcade
|Milwaukee, WI
|Feb 08
|TBA
|Minneapolis, MN
|Feb 09
|Gabe's
|Iowa City, IA