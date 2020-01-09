Social Distortion to tour Europe this Summer

Social Distortion have announced their first European tour in five years. The band released their seventh studio album Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes in 2011. They also recently announced that they are in pre-production for new LP. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 02THE CIRCUSHelsinki, FI
Jun 03THE CIRCUSHelsinki, FI
Jun 05Grona LundStockholm, SE
Jun 06Sweden Rock FestivalSolvesborg, SE
Jun 08Sentrum SceneOslo, NO
Jun 09VegaVesterbro, DK
Jun 12Nova Rock FestivalNickelsdorf, AT
Jun 13ZenithMunich, DE
Jun 16VolkshausZurich, CH
Jun 17CarroponteSesto San Giovanni, IT
Jun 19Azkena Rock FestivalVitoria gasteiz, ES
Jun 20HellfestClisson, FR
Jun 22ParadisoAmsterdam, NL
Jun 24Lokschuppen BielefeldBielefeld, DE
Jun 25Capitol HannoverHannover, DE
Jun 27Haus AuenseeLeipzig, DE
Jun 28ColumbiahalleBerlin, DE
Jun 30den AtelierLuxembourg City, LU
Jul 03Ruhrpott RodeoHunxe, DE
Jul 06Grosse Freiheit 36Hamburg, DE
Jul 07Grosse Freiheit 36Hamburg, DE
Jul 10Mighty Sounds Music FestivalTabor, CZ
Jul 12Sjock FestivalLille, BE
Jul 15O2 Ritz ManchesterManchester, UK
Jul 17O2 Shepherd’s Bush EmpireLondon, UK

