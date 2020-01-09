Social Distortion to tour Europe this Summer

Contributed by emmoore, Posted by John Gentile
Social Distortion have announced their first European tour in five years. The band released their seventh studio album Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes in 2011. They also recently announced that they are in pre-production for new LP. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 02
|THE CIRCUS
|Helsinki, FI
|Jun 03
|THE CIRCUS
|Helsinki, FI
|Jun 05
|Grona Lund
|Stockholm, SE
|Jun 06
|Sweden Rock Festival
|Solvesborg, SE
|Jun 08
|Sentrum Scene
|Oslo, NO
|Jun 09
|Vega
|Vesterbro, DK
|Jun 12
|Nova Rock Festival
|Nickelsdorf, AT
|Jun 13
|Zenith
|Munich, DE
|Jun 16
|Volkshaus
|Zurich, CH
|Jun 17
|Carroponte
|Sesto San Giovanni, IT
|Jun 19
|Azkena Rock Festival
|Vitoria gasteiz, ES
|Jun 20
|Hellfest
|Clisson, FR
|Jun 22
|Paradiso
|Amsterdam, NL
|Jun 24
|Lokschuppen Bielefeld
|Bielefeld, DE
|Jun 25
|Capitol Hannover
|Hannover, DE
|Jun 27
|Haus Auensee
|Leipzig, DE
|Jun 28
|Columbiahalle
|Berlin, DE
|Jun 30
|den Atelier
|Luxembourg City, LU
|Jul 03
|Ruhrpott Rodeo
|Hunxe, DE
|Jul 06
|Grosse Freiheit 36
|Hamburg, DE
|Jul 07
|Grosse Freiheit 36
|Hamburg, DE
|Jul 10
|Mighty Sounds Music Festival
|Tabor, CZ
|Jul 12
|Sjock Festival
|Lille, BE
|Jul 15
|O2 Ritz Manchester
|Manchester, UK
|Jul 17
|O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
|London, UK
Article by Em Moore