Pop-punk act Murderland, featuring members of The Bombpops, The All Brights, and Versus the World have announced their first tour since 2013. The band will be playing a series of three nights next month heading up the west coast from Oakland to Seattle.

Murderland have also announced they are in the early stages of a new album, with plans to release later this year. Their most recent album, Splitsville, was released in 2016 via Pirish Records. You can check out the track "Beach Bunny Babylon" from that album, as well as the dates for that tour, below.