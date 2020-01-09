Punknews contributor Greg Simpson has introduced This Might Be a Podcast, a show for They Might Be Giants superfans. On this episode, Atom has returned to the show to talk about TMBG's keyboardist John Linnell's solo album, 1999's State Songs. On this special episode, Atom and Greg cover three songs from that album, "South Carolina," "Idaho" and "Montana." We previously posted the collaborative cover that Atom and Greg did of "Montana."
Download MP3 | RSS Feed | Subscribe in Tunes | Subscribe in Google Play
You can find This Might Be a Podcast on Facebook and Twitter at @ThisMightBeAPod. You can subscribe to the show with RSS or via the iTunes Store.