Punknews contributor Greg Simpson has introduced This Might Be a Podcast, a show for They Might Be Giants superfans. On this episode, Atom has returned to the show to talk about TMBG's keyboardist John Linnell's solo album, 1999's State Songs. On this special episode, Atom and Greg cover three songs from that album, "South Carolina," "Idaho" and "Montana." We previously posted the collaborative cover that Atom and Greg did of "Montana."