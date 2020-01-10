Morrissey to release new album

Morrissey is going to release a new album. It's called I Am Not A Dog On A Chain and it's out March 20 via Moz's own Etienne label. You can see the tracklist below, along with the first single from the album, "Bobby, Don't You Think They Know? "

I am not a dog on a chain tracklist

Jim Jim Falls

Love Is On Its Way Out

Bobby, Don't You Think They Know?

I Am Not A Dog On A Chain

What Kind Of People Live In These Houses?

Knockabout World

Darling, I Hug A Pillow

Once I Saw The River Clean

The Truth About Ruth

The Secret Of Music

My Hurling Days Are Done