Morrissey to release new album

by John Gentile
Morrissey is going to release a new album. It's called I Am Not A Dog On A Chain and it's out March 20 via Moz's own Etienne label. You can see the tracklist below, along with the first single from the album, "Bobby, Don't You Think They Know? "
I am not a dog on a chain tracklist
Jim Jim Falls
Love Is On Its Way Out
Bobby, Don't You Think They Know?
I Am Not A Dog On A Chain
What Kind Of People Live In These Houses?
Knockabout World
Darling, I Hug A Pillow
Once I Saw The River Clean
The Truth About Ruth
The Secret Of Music
My Hurling Days Are Done