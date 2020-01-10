Contributed by emmoore, Posted by Jeff Sorley Tours
Punk pioneer Patti Smith and Her Band have announced tour dates for spring/summer 2020. Patti Smith released her eleventh album Banga in 2012 on Columbia Records. See the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 06
|Walt Disney Hall
|Los Angeles, CA
|Mar 08
|The Fillmore
|San Francisco, CA
|Mar 09
|The Fillmore
|San Francisco, CA
|Mar 11
|Seattle Paramount Theatre
|Seattle, WA
|Apr 15
|Enmore Theatre
|Sydney, AU
|Apr 16
|Enmore Theatre
|Sydney, AU
|Apr 21
|The Forum
|Melbourne, AU
|Apr 22
|The Forum
|Melbourne, AU
|Apr 25
|Town Hall
|Christchurch, NZ
|Apr 27
|Town Hall
|Auckland, NZ
|Apr 28
|Town Hall
|Auckland, NZ
|May 08
|State Theatre
|Minneapolis, MN
|May 09
|Homecoming Festival
|Cincinnati, OH
|May 22
|Bath Festivals
|Bath, UK
|May 23
|Bearded Theory
|Derbyshire, UK
|Jun 10
|Stadtpark Freilichtbühne
|Hamburg, DE
|Jun 12
|Zitadelle Spandau
|Berlin, DE
|Jun 13
|Freilichtbühne Junge Garde
|Dresden, DE
|Jun 15
|SpardaWelt Freilichtbühne
|Stuttgart, DE
|Jun 16
|Jahrhunderthalle
|Frankfurt, DE
|Jun 20
|Azkena Festival
|Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES
|Jul 18
|Stimmen Festival
|Arlesheim, CH
|Jul 19
|Tollwood Festival
|Munich, DE
|Jul 23
|Arena Wien Open Air
|Vienna, AT
|Jul 24
|Brucknerhaus / Großer Saal
|Linz, AT