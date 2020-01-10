Patti Smith Announces Tour (US&EU)

Patti Smith And Her Band
Contributed by emmoore, Posted by Tours

Punk pioneer Patti Smith and Her Band have announced tour dates for spring/summer 2020. Patti Smith released her eleventh album Banga in 2012 on Columbia Records. See the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 06Walt Disney HallLos Angeles, CA
Mar 08The FillmoreSan Francisco, CA
Mar 09The FillmoreSan Francisco, CA
Mar 11Seattle Paramount TheatreSeattle, WA
Apr 15Enmore TheatreSydney, AU
Apr 16Enmore TheatreSydney, AU
Apr 21The ForumMelbourne, AU
Apr 22The ForumMelbourne, AU
Apr 25Town HallChristchurch, NZ
Apr 27Town HallAuckland, NZ
Apr 28Town HallAuckland, NZ
May 08State TheatreMinneapolis, MN
May 09Homecoming FestivalCincinnati, OH
May 22Bath FestivalsBath, UK
May 23Bearded TheoryDerbyshire, UK
Jun 10Stadtpark FreilichtbühneHamburg, DE
Jun 12Zitadelle SpandauBerlin, DE
Jun 13Freilichtbühne Junge GardeDresden, DE
Jun 15SpardaWelt FreilichtbühneStuttgart, DE
Jun 16JahrhunderthalleFrankfurt, DE
Jun 20Azkena FestivalVitoria-Gasteiz, ES
Jul 18Stimmen FestivalArlesheim, CH
Jul 19Tollwood FestivalMunich, DE
Jul 23Arena Wien Open AirVienna, AT
Jul 24Brucknerhaus / Großer SaalLinz, AT