The Triumphant Return of Tricky Ricky Frankel! Punk Till I Die Podcast celebrates their 10th episode by bringing back an old favorite. The guys talk to Ricky about what he's been up to for the last year or so, his book of interviews, and his favorite records of 2019. Check it out by clicking here