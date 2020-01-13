Mean Jeans (East Coast)

by Tours

Mean Jeans have announced an east coast tour to coincide with their already announced show with Strike Anywhere in Asbury Park, NJ, see below for the dates. They released Gigantic Sike in 2019.

DateLocationVenue
15 FebWashington, DC, USBlack Cat
16 FebRichmond, VA, USHardywood
17 FebBaltimore, MD, USMetro Gallery
18 FebPittsburgh, PA, USRock Room
19 FebKingston, NY, USBSP Kingston
20 FebBoston, MA, USHong Kong
21 FebRidgewood, NY, USTv Eye
22 FebAsbury Park, NJ, USHouse of Independents (w/ Strike Anywhere)