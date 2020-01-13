Mean Jeans have announced an east coast tour to coincide with their already announced show with Strike Anywhere in Asbury Park, NJ, see below for the dates. They released Gigantic Sike in 2019.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|15 Feb
|Washington, DC, US
|Black Cat
|16 Feb
|Richmond, VA, US
|Hardywood
|17 Feb
|Baltimore, MD, US
|Metro Gallery
|18 Feb
|Pittsburgh, PA, US
|Rock Room
|19 Feb
|Kingston, NY, US
|BSP Kingston
|20 Feb
|Boston, MA, US
|Hong Kong
|21 Feb
|Ridgewood, NY, US
|Tv Eye
|22 Feb
|Asbury Park, NJ, US
|House of Independents (w/ Strike Anywhere)