Nausea's John John Jesse suffers heart issues, is OK now

Today, John John Jesse, of Nausea, Morning Glory, and other bands, issued a statement regarding his health. Several months ago, Jesse was admitted into the hospital for "premature heart failure." Jesse was in the hospital for eight days, had severe trouble breathing, and he stated that he "had never felt so close to death before." On top of that, he had to get surgery on his left hand as he (temporarily) lost most of his strength and mobility.

According to Jesse, he is doing well in recovery and is back to painting and doing other art. We wish Jesse a speedy recovery.