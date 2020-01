6 hours ago by John Gentile

The recording collective known as Kill Life has released a new track. The track is part of compilation released via God Unknown records, which also includes Casual Sect, Melting hand, and Klamp. The new tune, which was likely recorded a few years ago during earlier Kill Life sessions, features Penny Rimbaud of Crass and Dwid Hellion of Integrity. It's called "Us Boys." Check it out below.