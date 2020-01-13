Contributed by emmoore, Posted by Jeff Sorley Fat Wreck Chords Tours
California punks The Bombpops have announced three more dates for their spring tour with MakeWar, Pass Away, Tightwire, and Billy Liar. The Bombpops released Dear Beer in 2018 on Fat Wreck Chords. You can see the full list of all dates below.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Details
|3/19
|Minneapolis, MN
|7th Street Entry
|w/ Tightwire and Billy Liar
|3/20
|Madison, WI
|Barley Pop Live
|w/ Tightwire and Billy Liar
|3/21
|Chicago, IL
|Reggies
|w/ Tightwire and Billy Liar
|3/22
|Cleveland, OH
|Beachland
|w/ Tightwire and Billy Liar
|3/24
|Detroit, MI
|Loving Touch
|w/ Tightwire and Billy Liar
|3/25
|London, ON
|Call The Office
|w/ Tightwire and Billy Liar
|3/26
|Toronto, ON
|Bovine
|w/ Tightwire and Billy Liar
|3/27
|Montreal, QC
|Turbo haus
|w/ Tightwire and Billy Liar
|3/28
|Boston, MA
|Middle East Upstairs
|w/ Make War and Pass Away
|3/29
|Asbury Park, NJ
|AP Brewery
|w/ Make War and Pass Away
|3/30
|Norfolk, VA
|The Taphouse
|w/ Make War and Pass Away
|3/31
|Baltimore, MD
|Sidebar
|w/ Make War and Pass Away
|4/1
|Altoona, PA
|McGarveys
|w/ Make War and Pass Away
|4/2
|Philadelphia, PA
|Kung Fu Neck Tie
|w/ Make War and Pass Away
|4/3
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Smiling Moose
|w/ Make War and Pass Away
|4/4
|Brooklyn, NY
|Saint Vitus
|w/ Make War and Pass Away