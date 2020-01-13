The Bombpops announce more dates for spring tour

The Bombpops announce more dates for spring tour
Contributed by emmoore, Posted by Fat Wreck Chords Tours

California punks The Bombpops have announced three more dates for their spring tour with MakeWar, Pass Away, Tightwire, and Billy Liar. The Bombpops released Dear Beer in 2018 on Fat Wreck Chords. You can see the full list of all dates below.

DateLocationVenueDetails
3/19Minneapolis, MN7th Street Entryw/ Tightwire and Billy Liar
3/20Madison, WIBarley Pop Livew/ Tightwire and Billy Liar
3/21Chicago, ILReggiesw/ Tightwire and Billy Liar
3/22Cleveland, OHBeachlandw/ Tightwire and Billy Liar
3/24Detroit, MILoving Touchw/ Tightwire and Billy Liar
3/25London, ONCall The Officew/ Tightwire and Billy Liar
3/26Toronto, ONBovinew/ Tightwire and Billy Liar
3/27Montreal, QCTurbo hausw/ Tightwire and Billy Liar
3/28Boston, MAMiddle East Upstairsw/ Make War and Pass Away
3/29Asbury Park, NJAP Breweryw/ Make War and Pass Away
3/30Norfolk, VAThe Taphousew/ Make War and Pass Away
3/31Baltimore, MDSidebarw/ Make War and Pass Away
4/1Altoona, PAMcGarveysw/ Make War and Pass Away
4/2Philadelphia, PAKung Fu Neck Tiew/ Make War and Pass Away
4/3Pittsburgh, PASmiling Moosew/ Make War and Pass Away
4/4Brooklyn, NYSaint Vitusw/ Make War and Pass Away