Doll Skin Announce More North American Shows

Doll Skin Announce More North American Shows
Contributed by emmoore, Posted by

Arizona punks Doll Skin have announced a handful of headlining North American shows with supports Fame on Fire and Flashing Lights. The band also announced more dates supporting political punks Anti-Flag on the North American leg of their 20/20 Vision World Tour. Doll Skin released Love is Dead And We Killed Her in 2019 on Hopeless Records. See below for tour dates. With Fame on Fire and Flashing Light.

DateVenuePlace
Mar 01Black SheepColorado Springs, CO(Dollskin only)
Mar 03Bourbon TheatreLincoln, NE
Mar 04Pop’sSauget, IL
Mar 05The ForgeJorlet, IL
Mar 06The Music FactoryBattle Creek, MI
Mar 08HMAC: Stage on HerrHarrisburg, PA
Mar 10DingbatzClifton, NJ
Mar 12L’AstralMontreal, QC
Mar 13Higher GroundBurlington, VT
Mar 14The AlchemyProvidence, RI* With Anti-Flag
Mar 15Brighton Music HallBoston, MA
Mar 17House of IndependentsAsbury Park, NJ
Mar 18Space BallroomHamden, CT
Mar 19The FoundryPhiladelphia, PA
Mar 20Milkboy ArthouseCollege Park, MD
Mar 22The Masquerade - PurgatoryAtlanta, GA
Mar 24Exit/InNashville, TN
Mar 26Grog ShopCleveland, OH
Mar 27Rec RoomBuffalo, NY
Mar 28Roxian TheatrePittsburgh, PA