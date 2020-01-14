Doll Skin Announce More North American Shows

Arizona punks Doll Skin have announced a handful of headlining North American shows with supports Fame on Fire and Flashing Lights. The band also announced more dates supporting political punks Anti-Flag on the North American leg of their 20/20 Vision World Tour. Doll Skin released Love is Dead And We Killed Her in 2019 on Hopeless Records. See below for tour dates. With Fame on Fire and Flashing Light.