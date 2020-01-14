Doll Skin Announce More North American Shows

Contributed by emmoore, Posted by John Gentile
Arizona punks Doll Skin have announced a handful of headlining North American shows with supports Fame on Fire and Flashing Lights. The band also announced more dates supporting political punks Anti-Flag on the North American leg of their 20/20 Vision World Tour. Doll Skin released Love is Dead And We Killed Her in 2019 on Hopeless Records. See below for tour dates. With Fame on Fire and Flashing Light.
|Date
|Venue
|Place
|Mar 01
|Black Sheep
|Colorado Springs, CO(Dollskin only)
|Mar 03
|Bourbon Theatre
|Lincoln, NE
|Mar 04
|Pop’s
|Sauget, IL
|Mar 05
|The Forge
|Jorlet, IL
|Mar 06
|The Music Factory
|Battle Creek, MI
|Mar 08
|HMAC: Stage on Herr
|Harrisburg, PA
|Mar 10
|Dingbatz
|Clifton, NJ
|Mar 12
|L’Astral
|Montreal, QC
|Mar 13
|Higher Ground
|Burlington, VT
|Mar 14
|The Alchemy
|Providence, RI* With Anti-Flag
|Mar 15
|Brighton Music Hall
|Boston, MA
|Mar 17
|House of Independents
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Mar 18
|Space Ballroom
|Hamden, CT
|Mar 19
|The Foundry
|Philadelphia, PA
|Mar 20
|Milkboy Arthouse
|College Park, MD
|Mar 22
|The Masquerade - Purgatory
|Atlanta, GA
|Mar 24
|Exit/In
|Nashville, TN
|Mar 26
|Grog Shop
|Cleveland, OH
|Mar 27
|Rec Room
|Buffalo, NY
|Mar 28
|Roxian Theatre
|Pittsburgh, PA