Roger Harvey - “You & I”

Folk artist Roger Harvey released a video for "You & I". The song was created around Christmas 2018 as a gift in the form of a letter to his partner Anika Pyle. The song features guest vocals by Pyle and is apart of his ongoing series of singles. Roger Harvey will be out on the road this February and spring with Tim Barry. See below to view the video and dates.
Tour Dates
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Details
|Feb 07 2020
|Garwood, NJ
|Crossroads
|Supporting Tim Barry
|Feb 08 2020
|Brooklyn, NY
|Saint Vitus
|Supporting Tim Barry
|Feb 19 2020
|Harrisonburg, VA
|Golden Pony
|-
|Feb 21 2020
|Atlanta, GA
|Purgatory At The Masquerade
|Supporting Tim Barry
|Feb 22 2020
|Carrboro, NC
|Cat’s Cradle
|Supporting Tim Barry
|Feb 23 2020
|Winchester, VA
|Hopscotch
|-
|Mar 06 2020
|Philadelphia, PA
|Boot & Saddle
|Supporting Tim Barry
|Apr 03 2020
|Baltimore, MD
|Metro Gallery
|Supporting Tim Barry
|Apr 4 2020
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Cattivo
|Supporting Tim Barry
|Apr 17
|Norfolk, VA
|The Tap Room
|Supporting Tim Barry
|May 01 2020
|Cambridge, MA
|Middle East
|Supporting Tim Barry