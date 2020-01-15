Roger Harvey - “You & I”

Roger Harvey - "You & I"
Folk artist Roger Harvey released a video for "You & I". The song was created around Christmas 2018 as a gift in the form of a letter to his partner Anika Pyle. The song features guest vocals by Pyle and is apart of his ongoing series of singles. Roger Harvey will be out on the road this February and spring with Tim Barry. See below to view the video and dates.

Tour Dates

DateLocationVenueDetails
Feb 07 2020Garwood, NJCrossroadsSupporting Tim Barry
Feb 08 2020Brooklyn, NYSaint VitusSupporting Tim Barry
Feb 19 2020Harrisonburg, VAGolden Pony-
Feb 21 2020Atlanta, GAPurgatory At The MasqueradeSupporting Tim Barry
Feb 22 2020Carrboro, NCCat’s CradleSupporting Tim Barry
Feb 23 2020Winchester, VAHopscotch-
Mar 06 2020Philadelphia, PABoot & SaddleSupporting Tim Barry
Apr 03 2020Baltimore, MDMetro GallerySupporting Tim Barry
Apr 4 2020Pittsburgh, PACattivoSupporting Tim Barry
Apr 17Norfolk, VAThe Tap RoomSupporting Tim Barry
May 01 2020Cambridge, MAMiddle EastSupporting Tim Barry