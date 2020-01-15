Dboy Announce New Album, Video, Tour

Contributed by emmoore, Posted by Jeff Sorley
Canadian punk band Dboy will be releasing their first studio album New Records in Human Power on February 14 via Dine Alone Records. The band also released a video for their lead single, “Red Ultra Glide”. Dboy will be touring Canada this winter and spring. Dboy’s live album Prove Your Love - Live in Belem came out in in 2018 and was self-released by the band via their marquis label The International Performance and Recreation Council of Russia. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 24
|WinterruptionYEG
|Calgary, AB
|Jan 25
|BIG Winter Classic
|Edmonton, AB
|Feb 14
|Warehouse
|St.Catharines, ON
|Feb 15
|Monarch Tavern
|Toronto, ON
|Mar 19
|Rum Runners
|London, ON (w/ Cancer Bats)
|Mar 20
|REC ROOM
|Mississauga, ON
|Mar 21
|Townehouse
|Sudbury, ON (w/ Cancer Bats)
|Mar 27
|Club NV
|Brantford, ON
|Mar 28
|Gordon Best Theatre
|Peterbrough, ON (w/ The Anti-Queens and Cancer Bats)
|May 15
|eBar
|Guelph, ON
|May 16
|Foxx Lounge
|Barrie, ON
|May 17
|Pouzza Fest
|Montreal, QC