The Cryptics (US)

The Cryptics (US)
by Tours

The Cryptics have announced a full US tour for this February into the spring, see below. The band will be releasing a new record, Continuous New Behavior though New Hampshire based Pine Hill Records sometime early 2020. The latest single from the new release, "Night Time Freaks" can be seen below.

Tour Dates

DateLocationVenue
February 18thTonawanda, NYStamps The Bar
February 19thErie, PABasement Transmissions
February 20thCleveland, OHNow That’s Class
February 21stDetroit, MIKelly’s Bar
February 22ndChicago, ILSituations
February 23rdMilwaukee, WIPabst Brewery & Taproom
February 25thMinneapolis, MNThe Hexagon
February 26thFargo, NDThe Red Raven
February 28thBillings, MTCameron Records
March 1stMoscow, IDBitterroot Tattoo
March 2ndSpokane, WAThe Pin
March 3rdSeattle, WAThe Kraken
March 4thPortland, ORTwilight Bar
March 6thMedford, ORMedford Pyrate Punx House
Tuesday, March 10thReno, NVShea’s Tavern
March 11thSan Francisco, CAThe Knockout
March 14thFresno, CAFull Circle Brewery
March 15thBakersfield, CAJerry’s Pizza
March 17thVentura, CAThe Red Cove
March 18thLos Angeles, CA5 Star Bar
March 19thLong Beach, CADiPiazza Restaurant and Lounge
March 20thFullerton, CAProgramme Skate & Sound
March 21stRiverside, CADe Villa Bella
March 22ndSan Diego, CABancroft Bar
March 23rdYuma, AZThe CoOp
March 24thPhoenix, AZYucca Tap Room
March 25thTucson, AZThe Spark Project Collective
March 26thLas Cruces, NMEyeconik Records
March 27thEl Paso, TXRockhouse Bar
March 28thSan Antonio, TXVentura SATX
April 2ndOklahoma City, OKBlue Note Lounge
April 4thIndianapolis, INThe Melody Inn
April 5thNewport, KYSouthgate Revival House
April 7thPittsburgh, PASmall’s Funhouse
April 8thCoplay, PAThe Building
April 9thManchester, CTDAM House [David Holk]
April 23rdBrooklyn, NYGold Sounds Bar
April 24thStanhope, NJThe Stanhope House
April 25thPhiladelphia, PAThe Barbary
April 26thWashington DCSlash Run
April 27thNorfolk, VACharlie’s American Cafe
April 29thRoanoke, VAThe Front Row
April 30thGreensboro, NCNew York Pizza
May 1stCharlotte, NCSkylark Social Club
May 5thJacksonville, FLThe Justice Pub
May 8thSt. Petersburg, FLVFW 39
May 9thGainesville, FLThe Hardback Cafe
May 12thMemphis, TNThe Hi Tone Cafe
May 14thLouisville, KYMag Bar
May 15thYork, PASkid Row Garage
May 16thCambridge, MAThe Middle East Upstairs