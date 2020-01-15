The Cryptics have announced a full US tour for this February into the spring, see below. The band will be releasing a new record, Continuous New Behavior though New Hampshire based Pine Hill Records sometime early 2020. The latest single from the new release, "Night Time Freaks" can be seen below.
Tour Dates
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|February 18th
|Tonawanda, NY
|Stamps The Bar
|February 19th
|Erie, PA
|Basement Transmissions
|February 20th
|Cleveland, OH
|Now That’s Class
|February 21st
|Detroit, MI
|Kelly’s Bar
|February 22nd
|Chicago, IL
|Situations
|February 23rd
|Milwaukee, WI
|Pabst Brewery & Taproom
|February 25th
|Minneapolis, MN
|The Hexagon
|February 26th
|Fargo, ND
|The Red Raven
|February 28th
|Billings, MT
|Cameron Records
|March 1st
|Moscow, ID
|Bitterroot Tattoo
|March 2nd
|Spokane, WA
|The Pin
|March 3rd
|Seattle, WA
|The Kraken
|March 4th
|Portland, OR
|Twilight Bar
|March 6th
|Medford, OR
|Medford Pyrate Punx House
|Tuesday, March 10th
|Reno, NV
|Shea’s Tavern
|March 11th
|San Francisco, CA
|The Knockout
|March 14th
|Fresno, CA
|Full Circle Brewery
|March 15th
|Bakersfield, CA
|Jerry’s Pizza
|March 17th
|Ventura, CA
|The Red Cove
|March 18th
|Los Angeles, CA
|5 Star Bar
|March 19th
|Long Beach, CA
|DiPiazza Restaurant and Lounge
|March 20th
|Fullerton, CA
|Programme Skate & Sound
|March 21st
|Riverside, CA
|De Villa Bella
|March 22nd
|San Diego, CA
|Bancroft Bar
|March 23rd
|Yuma, AZ
|The CoOp
|March 24th
|Phoenix, AZ
|Yucca Tap Room
|March 25th
|Tucson, AZ
|The Spark Project Collective
|March 26th
|Las Cruces, NM
|Eyeconik Records
|March 27th
|El Paso, TX
|Rockhouse Bar
|March 28th
|San Antonio, TX
|Ventura SATX
|April 2nd
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Blue Note Lounge
|April 4th
|Indianapolis, IN
|The Melody Inn
|April 5th
|Newport, KY
|Southgate Revival House
|April 7th
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Small’s Funhouse
|April 8th
|Coplay, PA
|The Building
|April 9th
|Manchester, CT
|DAM House [David Holk]
|April 23rd
|Brooklyn, NY
|Gold Sounds Bar
|April 24th
|Stanhope, NJ
|The Stanhope House
|April 25th
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Barbary
|April 26th
|Washington DC
|Slash Run
|April 27th
|Norfolk, VA
|Charlie’s American Cafe
|April 29th
|Roanoke, VA
|The Front Row
|April 30th
|Greensboro, NC
|New York Pizza
|May 1st
|Charlotte, NC
|Skylark Social Club
|May 5th
|Jacksonville, FL
|The Justice Pub
|May 8th
|St. Petersburg, FL
|VFW 39
|May 9th
|Gainesville, FL
|The Hardback Cafe
|May 12th
|Memphis, TN
|The Hi Tone Cafe
|May 14th
|Louisville, KY
|Mag Bar
|May 15th
|York, PA
|Skid Row Garage
|May 16th
|Cambridge, MA
|The Middle East Upstairs