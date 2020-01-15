Beastie Boys to release film

Beastie Boys will release a film of their stage show, which they performed in New York and Philadelphia last year. Spike Jonze directed The Beastie Boys Story which centers on Mike D and Ad-Rock telling the history of the group. The film is on select iMax screens April 3 and then will be released on Apple Tv on April 24.

The group stated: "“Wait, what!?! I just heard that Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz made a movie about Beastie Boys and their lives growing up around a lot of crazy ass sh*t in NYC with Spike Jonze. Is that for real?" - Larry from Weehawken “es. It is for real. It's kind of a live documentary film, mostly filmed at our shows at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn last year by Spike and we think you’re gonna love it.”