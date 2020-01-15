Contributed by emmoore, Posted by Jeff Sorley Vagrant Streams
Canadian post-hardcore band Alexisonfire have released “Season of the Flood”, a new single that is available digitally and on single-sided 10-inch vinyl with a laser-etched b-side. Alexisonfire released singles “Familiar Drugs” and “Complicit” in 2019. They are touring with the Distillers and Nobro later this month. See the dates and listen to the single below.
Season of the Flood is out now! Listen and save here: https://t.co/kXaKgddbDu pic.twitter.com/8zBrHQ7mX9
— ALEXISONFIRE (@aof_official) January 14, 2020
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 20
|Bell MTS Place
|Winnipeg, MB
|Jan 22
|Rogers Place
|Edmonton, AB
|Jan 23
|Scotiabank Saddledome
|Calgary, AB
|Jan 25
|Pacific Coliseum
|Vancouver, BC
|Jan 26
|The Showbox
|Seattle, WA