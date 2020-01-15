Alexisonfire release new single “Season of the Flood”

Alexisonfire release new single "Season of the Flood"
Contributed by emmoore, Posted by Vagrant Streams

Canadian post-hardcore band Alexisonfire have released “Season of the Flood”, a new single that is available digitally and on single-sided 10-inch vinyl with a laser-etched b-side. Alexisonfire released singles “Familiar Drugs” and “Complicit” in 2019. They are touring with the Distillers and Nobro later this month. See the dates and listen to the single below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 20Bell MTS PlaceWinnipeg, MB
Jan 22Rogers PlaceEdmonton, AB
Jan 23Scotiabank SaddledomeCalgary, AB
Jan 25Pacific ColiseumVancouver, BC
Jan 26The ShowboxSeattle, WA