The Garden to release new album March 13

by John Gentile
On March 13, The Garden will release a new album. It's called Kiss My Super Bowl Ring and it's out via Epitaph. you can check out the first single, "Clench to Stay Aware," below along with upcoming tour dates.
|Date
|city
|Venue
|3/26
|Santa Ana, CA
|The Observatory
|3/27
|Felton, CA
|Felton Music Hall
|3/28
|San Francisco, CA
|Great American Music Hall
|3/30
|Portland, OR
|Hawthorne Theater
|3/31
|Seattle, WA
|The Crocodile
|4/3
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Greek Station
|4/4
|Denver, CO
|Marquis Theater
|4/5
|Omaha, NE
|Slowdown
|4/7
|Minneapolis, MN
|7th Street Entry
|4/8
|Chicago, IL
|Bottom Lounge
|4/9
|Ferndale, MI
|Loving Touch
|4/10
|Cleveland, OH
|Mahall's
|4/11
|Toronto, ON
|Velvet Underground
|4/14
|Hamden, CT
|Space Ballroom
|4/16
|Boston, MA
|The Sinclair
|4/17
|Brooklyn, NY
|Warsaw
|4/18
|Philadelphia, PA
|First Unitarian Church
|4/19
|Washington DC
|Union Stage
|4/21
|Atlanta, GA
|Masquerade
|4/22
|Tampa, FL
|Crowbar
|4/24
|Houston, TX
|Satellite Bar
|4/25
|San Antonio, TX
|Paper Tiger
|4/26
|Dallas, TX
|Deep Ellum Art. Co
|4/28
|El Paso, TX
|Lowbrow Palace
|4/30
|Phoenix, AZ
|Crescent Ballroom
|5/1
|San Diego, CA
|Observatory North Park
|5/3
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Fonda Theatre