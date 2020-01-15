The Garden to release new album March 13

On March 13, The Garden will release a new album. It's called Kiss My Super Bowl Ring and it's out via Epitaph. you can check out the first single, "Clench to Stay Aware," below along with upcoming tour dates.

DatecityVenue
3/26Santa Ana, CAThe Observatory
3/27Felton, CAFelton Music Hall
3/28San Francisco, CAGreat American Music Hall
3/30Portland, ORHawthorne Theater
3/31Seattle, WAThe Crocodile
4/3Salt Lake City, UTThe Greek Station
4/4Denver, COMarquis Theater
4/5Omaha, NESlowdown
4/7Minneapolis, MN7th Street Entry
4/8Chicago, ILBottom Lounge
4/9Ferndale, MILoving Touch
4/10Cleveland, OHMahall's
4/11Toronto, ONVelvet Underground
4/14Hamden, CTSpace Ballroom
4/16Boston, MAThe Sinclair
4/17Brooklyn, NYWarsaw
4/18Philadelphia, PAFirst Unitarian Church
4/19Washington DCUnion Stage
4/21Atlanta, GAMasquerade
4/22Tampa, FLCrowbar
4/24Houston, TXSatellite Bar
4/25San Antonio, TXPaper Tiger
4/26Dallas, TXDeep Ellum Art. Co
4/28El Paso, TXLowbrow Palace
4/30Phoenix, AZCrescent Ballroom
5/1San Diego, CAObservatory North Park
5/3Los Angeles, CAThe Fonda Theatre