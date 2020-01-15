The Seattle Pop Punk Festival has announced the full line up for each night of the three day event. The annual fest, organized by Ean Hernandez of Sicko and The Subjunctives, will include Sicko, as well as such acts as The Ergs, Dead Bars, and more. You can check out the full nightly lineups and locations below.
|Date
|Venue
|Acts
|City
|Jan 23
|The Kraken
|Everything Sux, Some Rules, Street Jail, Three Fingers
|Seattle, WA
|Jan 24
|The Highline
|Sicko, Dead Bars, Burn Burn Burn, The Unemployables, Rat Queen, Low Culture, Mopsey
|Seattle, WA
|Jan 25
|The Highline
|The Ergs, The Fallouts, The Cripples, Choke The Pope, The Damage Done, The Drolls, Aces Over Kings, 48 Thrills, Mable's Marbles, Midnight Movie The Band, Mud On My Bra
|Seattle, WA