Seattle Pop Punk Festival 2020 annoucnes full lineup, details

by Festivals & Events

The Seattle Pop Punk Festival has announced the full line up for each night of the three day event. The annual fest, organized by Ean Hernandez of Sicko and The Subjunctives, will include Sicko, as well as such acts as The Ergs, Dead Bars, and more. You can check out the full nightly lineups and locations below.

DateVenueActsCity
Jan 23The KrakenEverything Sux, Some Rules, Street Jail, Three FingersSeattle, WA
Jan 24The HighlineSicko, Dead Bars, Burn Burn Burn, The Unemployables, Rat Queen, Low Culture, MopseySeattle, WA
Jan 25The HighlineThe Ergs, The Fallouts, The Cripples, Choke The Pope, The Damage Done, The Drolls, Aces Over Kings, 48 Thrills, Mable's Marbles, Midnight Movie The Band, Mud On My BraSeattle, WA