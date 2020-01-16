Citizen (US)

by Run For Cover Tours

Citizen have announced a spring tour with two legs of support. The first group of dates (March 20th to 29th) will have Fury and Snarls supporting. The second leg (April 10th to 24th) will have Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, and Rosie Tucker support. Tickets for this run of dates will go on sale this Friday. See below for tour dates.

DateVenueLoaction
Mar 20The SanctuaryDetroit, MI
Mar 21Beat KitchenChicago, IL
Mar 22Big Room BarColumbus, OH
Mar 24Sneaky Dee’sToronto, ON
Mar 25Great ScottAllston, MA
Mar 26ElsewhereBrooklyn, NY
Mar 27Voltage LoungePhiladelphia, PA
Mar 28Metro GalleryBaltimore, MD
Mar 29Mahall’s (OH)Lakewood, OH
Apr 10Globe HallDenver, CO
Apr 11Kilby CourtSalt Lake City, UT
Apr 13Cafe du NordSan Francisco, CA
Apr 15The Echo (CA)Los Angeles, CA
Apr 16Voodoo RoomSan Diego, CA
Apr 17The Rebel LoungePhoenix, AZ
Apr 19Rock HouseEl Paso, TX
Apr 21BarracudaAustin, TX
Apr 22RuinsDallas, TX
Apr 24Hoosier DomeIndianapolis, IN