Citizen have announced a spring tour with two legs of support. The first group of dates (March 20th to 29th) will have Fury and Snarls supporting. The second leg (April 10th to 24th) will have Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, and Rosie Tucker support. Tickets for this run of dates will go on sale this Friday. See below for tour dates.
|Date
|Venue
|Loaction
|Mar 20
|The Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI
|Mar 21
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL
|Mar 22
|Big Room Bar
|Columbus, OH
|Mar 24
|Sneaky Dee’s
|Toronto, ON
|Mar 25
|Great Scott
|Allston, MA
|Mar 26
|Elsewhere
|Brooklyn, NY
|Mar 27
|Voltage Lounge
|Philadelphia, PA
|Mar 28
|Metro Gallery
|Baltimore, MD
|Mar 29
|Mahall’s (OH)
|Lakewood, OH
|Apr 10
|Globe Hall
|Denver, CO
|Apr 11
|Kilby Court
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Apr 13
|Cafe du Nord
|San Francisco, CA
|Apr 15
|The Echo (CA)
|Los Angeles, CA
|Apr 16
|Voodoo Room
|San Diego, CA
|Apr 17
|The Rebel Lounge
|Phoenix, AZ
|Apr 19
|Rock House
|El Paso, TX
|Apr 21
|Barracuda
|Austin, TX
|Apr 22
|Ruins
|Dallas, TX
|Apr 24
|Hoosier Dome
|Indianapolis, IN