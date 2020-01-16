Chris Farren releases new song

Chris Farren releases new song
Contributed by emmoore, Posted by

Chris Farren has released a new song, “Phantom Friend.” The track is a stand alone, digital single. He is also hitting the road with Retirement Party and Macseal for the North American leg of his Born Hot Headline Tour!!!. Support for the European leg is still to be announced. Chris Farren released Born Hot on Polyvinyl Records in 2019. Check out the song and the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 15Bottom of the HillSan Francisco, CA (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
Jan 17Mississppi StudiosPortland, OR (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
Jan 18The Vera ProjectSeattle, WA (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
Jan 20Kilby CourtSalt Lake City, UT (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
Jan 21Globe HallDenver, CO (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
Jan 23Beat KitchenChicago, IL (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
Jan 24The SanctuaryHamtramck, MI (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
Jan 25The Monarch TavernToronto, ON (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
Jan 27Mahall’sLakewood, OH (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
Jan 28Mr.Roboto ProjectPittsburgh, PA (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
Jan 30Once BallroomSomerville, MA (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
Jan 31Zone 1Brooklyn, NY (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
Feb 01First UnitarianPhiladelphia, PA (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
Feb 03SongbyrdWashington, DC (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
Feb 04Cat’s CradleCarrboro, NC (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
Feb 06The MasqueradeAtlanta, GA (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
Feb 07Will’s PubOrlando, FL (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
Feb 08CrowbarTampa, FL (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
Feb 10RuinsDallas, TX (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
Feb 11MohawkAustin, TX (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
Feb 13Rebel LoungePhoenix, AZ (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
Feb 14Voodoo Room (HOB)San Diego, CA (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
Feb 15Moroccan LoungeLos Angeles, CA (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
Feb 24Hope and RuinBrighton, UK
Feb 25Exchange BasementBristol, UK (w/ Cultdreams)
Feb 26The VicBirmingham, UK
Feb 27Le PubNewport, UK
Feb 28Old Blue LastLondon, UK
Feb 29GulliversManchester, UK
Mar 01Hug and PintGlasgow, UK
Mar 02Sound BasementLiverpool, UK
Mar 03Fighting CocksKingston, UK