Chris Farren releases new song

Contributed by emmoore, Posted by John Gentile
Chris Farren has released a new song, “Phantom Friend.” The track is a stand alone, digital single. He is also hitting the road with Retirement Party and Macseal for the North American leg of his Born Hot Headline Tour!!!. Support for the European leg is still to be announced. Chris Farren released Born Hot on Polyvinyl Records in 2019. Check out the song and the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 15
|Bottom of the Hill
|San Francisco, CA (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
|Jan 17
|Mississppi Studios
|Portland, OR (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
|Jan 18
|The Vera Project
|Seattle, WA (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
|Jan 20
|Kilby Court
|Salt Lake City, UT (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
|Jan 21
|Globe Hall
|Denver, CO (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
|Jan 23
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
|Jan 24
|The Sanctuary
|Hamtramck, MI (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
|Jan 25
|The Monarch Tavern
|Toronto, ON (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
|Jan 27
|Mahall’s
|Lakewood, OH (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
|Jan 28
|Mr.Roboto Project
|Pittsburgh, PA (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
|Jan 30
|Once Ballroom
|Somerville, MA (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
|Jan 31
|Zone 1
|Brooklyn, NY (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
|Feb 01
|First Unitarian
|Philadelphia, PA (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
|Feb 03
|Songbyrd
|Washington, DC (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
|Feb 04
|Cat’s Cradle
|Carrboro, NC (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
|Feb 06
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
|Feb 07
|Will’s Pub
|Orlando, FL (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
|Feb 08
|Crowbar
|Tampa, FL (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
|Feb 10
|Ruins
|Dallas, TX (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
|Feb 11
|Mohawk
|Austin, TX (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
|Feb 13
|Rebel Lounge
|Phoenix, AZ (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
|Feb 14
|Voodoo Room (HOB)
|San Diego, CA (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
|Feb 15
|Moroccan Lounge
|Los Angeles, CA (with Retirement Party and Macseal)
|Feb 24
|Hope and Ruin
|Brighton, UK
|Feb 25
|Exchange Basement
|Bristol, UK (w/ Cultdreams)
|Feb 26
|The Vic
|Birmingham, UK
|Feb 27
|Le Pub
|Newport, UK
|Feb 28
|Old Blue Last
|London, UK
|Feb 29
|Gullivers
|Manchester, UK
|Mar 01
|Hug and Pint
|Glasgow, UK
|Mar 02
|Sound Basement
|Liverpool, UK
|Mar 03
|Fighting Cocks
|Kingston, UK