The Dollyrots announce tour (US)

The Dollyrots
American pop punks The Dollyrots have announced a spring 2020 tour with support from Not Ur Girlfrenz and Year of the Fist. Year of the Fist will be playing on the California dates only. The Dollyrots released Daydream Explosion on Wicked Cool Records in 2019. See the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 17Southgate HouseNewport, KY
Mar 18The Melody InnIndy, IN
Mar 19Rumba CafeColumbus, OH
Mar 20Reggie’s Rock ClubChicago, IL
Mar 21NightshopBloomington, IL
Mar 22VFW Post 246Minnianpolis, MN
Mar 23Lookout LoungeOmaha, NE
Mar 24Old Rock HouseSt.Louis, MO
Mar 2589th St. CollectiveOklahoma City, OK
Mar 26Three LinksDallas, TX
Mar 27Rudyard’sHouston, TX
Mar 28Bang Bang BarSan Antonio, TX
Mar 29Empire Control RoomAustin, TX
Mar 31Rebel LoungePhoenix, AZ
Apr 01Cafe ColonialSacramento, CA( with Year of the Fist and Not Ur Girlfrenz)
Apr 02DNA LoungeSan Francisco, CA( with Year of the Fist and Not Ur Girlfrenz)
Apr 03The Hi HatLos Angeles, CA( with Year of the Fist and Not Ur Girlfrenz)
Apr 04SlidebarFullerton, CA( with Year of the Fist and Not Ur Girlfrenz)