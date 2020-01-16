The Dollyrots announce tour (US)

Contributed by emmoore, Posted by John Gentile
American pop punks The Dollyrots have announced a spring 2020 tour with support from Not Ur Girlfrenz and Year of the Fist. Year of the Fist will be playing on the California dates only. The Dollyrots released Daydream Explosion on Wicked Cool Records in 2019. See the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 17
|Southgate House
|Newport, KY
|Mar 18
|The Melody Inn
|Indy, IN
|Mar 19
|Rumba Cafe
|Columbus, OH
|Mar 20
|Reggie’s Rock Club
|Chicago, IL
|Mar 21
|Nightshop
|Bloomington, IL
|Mar 22
|VFW Post 246
|Minnianpolis, MN
|Mar 23
|Lookout Lounge
|Omaha, NE
|Mar 24
|Old Rock House
|St.Louis, MO
|Mar 25
|89th St. Collective
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Mar 26
|Three Links
|Dallas, TX
|Mar 27
|Rudyard’s
|Houston, TX
|Mar 28
|Bang Bang Bar
|San Antonio, TX
|Mar 29
|Empire Control Room
|Austin, TX
|Mar 31
|Rebel Lounge
|Phoenix, AZ
|Apr 01
|Cafe Colonial
|Sacramento, CA( with Year of the Fist and Not Ur Girlfrenz)
|Apr 02
|DNA Lounge
|San Francisco, CA( with Year of the Fist and Not Ur Girlfrenz)
|Apr 03
|The Hi Hat
|Los Angeles, CA( with Year of the Fist and Not Ur Girlfrenz)
|Apr 04
|Slidebar
|Fullerton, CA( with Year of the Fist and Not Ur Girlfrenz)