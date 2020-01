The Dollyrots announce tour (US)

, Posted by 4 hours ago Contributed by emmoore , Posted by John Gentile

American pop punks The Dollyrots have announced a spring 2020 tour with support from Not Ur Girlfrenz and Year of the Fist. Year of the Fist will be playing on the California dates only. The Dollyrots released Daydream Explosion on Wicked Cool Records in 2019. See the dates below.