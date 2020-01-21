by Jeff Sorley Tours
Folk punks Roughneck Riot have announced they will be heading out on an EU tour in March, culminating in a (sold out) hometown show back in the UK. RR's most recent album, This is Our Day, was released in 2014. You can check out the track "What About Us" from that album, as well as the tour and other dates, below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 14
|Thyon St Patrick's Day
|Vex, CH
|Mar 16
|Rock'N'Eat
|Lyon, FR
|Mar 17
|L'Usine
|Geneva, CH
|Mar 18
|TY Anna Tavarn
|Rennes, FR
|Mar 19
|Black Shelter
|Nantes, FR
|Mar 20
|Music Al Sol
|Villegly, FR
|Mar 21
|La Cervoiserie
|Gueret, FR
|Mar 28
|Fat Cat Ballroom (sold out)
|Warrington, UK
|Apr 11
|The Portland Arms
|Cambridge, UK