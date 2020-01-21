Roughneck Riot announce EU tour

Folk punks Roughneck Riot have announced they will be heading out on an EU tour in March, culminating in a (sold out) hometown show back in the UK. RR's most recent album, This is Our Day, was released in 2014. You can check out the track "What About Us" from that album, as well as the tour and other dates, below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 14Thyon St Patrick's DayVex, CH
Mar 16Rock'N'EatLyon, FR
Mar 17L'UsineGeneva, CH
Mar 18TY Anna TavarnRennes, FR
Mar 19Black ShelterNantes, FR
Mar 20Music Al SolVillegly, FR
Mar 21La CervoiserieGueret, FR
Mar 28Fat Cat Ballroom (sold out)Warrington, UK
Apr 11The Portland ArmsCambridge, UK