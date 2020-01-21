After a 9 year hiatus, Bright Eyes have announced they have silently re-grouped and will be touring and recording in 2020. The new material will be released on indie record label, Dead Oceans and a short teaser video to announce this news was posted, see below to view the video and dates.
They last released The People’s Key in 2011.
Tour Dates
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Details
|Mar 23
|Tokyo, Japan
|Liquidroom
|-
|May 21
|Los Angeles, CA
|Palladium
|Lavender Diamond supports
|May 22
|Los Angeles, CA
|Palladium
|-
|Jun 20
|Queens, NY
|Forest Hills Stadium
|Japanese Breakfast and Lucy Dacus support
|Sep 3-6
|Salisbury, UK
|End Of The Road Festival
|-