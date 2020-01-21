Bright Eyes announce 2020 tour dates

by Saddle Creek Tours

After a 9 year hiatus, Bright Eyes have announced they have silently re-grouped and will be touring and recording in 2020. The new material will be released on indie record label, Dead Oceans and a short teaser video to announce this news was posted, see below to view the video and dates.

They last released The People’s Key in 2011.

Tour Dates

DateLocationVenueDetails
Mar 23Tokyo, JapanLiquidroom-
May 21Los Angeles, CAPalladiumLavender Diamond supports
May 22Los Angeles, CAPalladium-
Jun 20Queens, NYForest Hills StadiumJapanese Breakfast and Lucy Dacus support
Sep 3-6Salisbury, UKEnd Of The Road Festival-