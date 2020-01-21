Strung Out/Death By Stereo (Canada)

So Cal punks Strung Out announced a string of Canandaian tour dates for this spring with Death By Stereo. See below for the dates. Strung Out will be touing to support their 30th anniversary this year.

DateLocationVenue
Tue. Mar. 24Calgary, ABDickens Pub
Wed. Mar. 25Edmonton, ABStarlite Room
Thur. Mar. 26Saskatoon, SKLouis' Pub
Fri. Mar. 27Regina, SKThe Exchange
Sat. Mar. 28Winnipeg, MBPyramid Cabaret
Tue. Mar. 31London, ONCall The Office
Wed. Apr. 1Toronto, ONLee's Palace
Thur. Apr. 2Kingston, ONThe Mansion
Fri. Apr. 3Ottawa, ONThe 27 Club
Sat. Apr. 4Montreal, QCFoufounes Electriques
Sun. Apr. 5Quebec City, QCLa Source
Tue. Apr. 7Sherbrooke, QCBar Le Magog