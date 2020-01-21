So Cal punks Strung Out announced a string of Canandaian tour dates for this spring with Death By Stereo. See below for the dates. Strung Out will be touing to support their 30th anniversary this year.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Tue. Mar. 24
|Calgary, AB
|Dickens Pub
|Wed. Mar. 25
|Edmonton, AB
|Starlite Room
|Thur. Mar. 26
|Saskatoon, SK
|Louis' Pub
|Fri. Mar. 27
|Regina, SK
|The Exchange
|Sat. Mar. 28
|Winnipeg, MB
|Pyramid Cabaret
|Tue. Mar. 31
|London, ON
|Call The Office
|Wed. Apr. 1
|Toronto, ON
|Lee's Palace
|Thur. Apr. 2
|Kingston, ON
|The Mansion
|Fri. Apr. 3
|Ottawa, ON
|The 27 Club
|Sat. Apr. 4
|Montreal, QC
|Foufounes Electriques
|Sun. Apr. 5
|Quebec City, QC
|La Source
|Tue. Apr. 7
|Sherbrooke, QC
|Bar Le Magog