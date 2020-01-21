NOBRO sign to Dine Alone Records

Nobro have signed to Dine Alone Records in Canada and Big Scary Monsters in the UK and will be releasing their next EP, Sick Hustle with them on April 3. The band have released song “Marianna” off of Sick Hustle digitally. Nobro are touring Canada this month with Alexisonfire and The Distillers. Nobro released their EP Stoke Level: High! in 2016 on Geertruida. Check out the song and tour dates below.