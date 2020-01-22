Photos: Black Midi at Lee's Palace, Toronto 11/08

This past November the experimental English noise-rock band Black Midi visited Toronto in support of their Schlagenheim LP. The band played Lee's Palace with Houston rapper Fat Tony opening the show. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to capture both sets. You can check his photos out below.

About the Photographer

Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.