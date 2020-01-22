Dayton, Ohio's Raging Nathans and Seattle, Washington's Dead Bars have released a split EP. Appropriately titled SPLIT EP, the album is out now via Rad Girlfriend Records. You can stream a track off of the album from each band below.
Raging Nathans and Dead Bars release split EP
