Hot Mulligan announce new album and tour
Michigan pop punks Hot Mulligan have announced their second album, you’ll be fine, will be out March 6 on No Sleep Records. The band will be hitting the road with Grayscale, WSTR, and LURK starting this month. Hot Mulligan released Pilot on No Sleep Records in 2018. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 24The QueenWilmington, DE
Jan 25OttobarBaltimore, MD
Jan 26Elevation 27Virginia Beach, VA
Jan 28Motorco Music HallDurham, NC
Jan 29The New Brookland TavernWest Columbia, SC
Jan 301904 Music HallJacksonville, FL
Jan 31CrowbarTampa, FL
Feb 01Respectable StreetWest Palm Beach, FL
Feb 03The Secret GroupHouston, TX
Feb 04Paper TigerSan Antonio, TX
Feb 05Lowbrow PalaceEl Paso, TX
Feb 06191 TooleTucson, AZ
Feb 07The ObservatorySanta Ana, CA
Feb 08The Catalyst AtriumSanta Cruz, CA
Feb 09Cornerstone BerkeleyBerkeley, CA
Feb 10Holy DiverSacramento, CA
Feb 12Black SheepColorado Springs, CO
Feb 13The Waiting RoomOmaha, NE
Feb 14Gabe's OasisIowa City, IA
Feb 15X-Ray ArcadeCudahy, WI
Feb 16Durty Nellie'sPalatine, IL
Feb 18Elevation at the IntersectionGrand Rapids, MI
Feb 19Hoosier DomeIndianapolis, IN
Feb 20Skully's Music DinerColumbus, OH
Feb 21Rec RoomBuffalo, NY
Feb 22Hard Luck BarToronto, ON
Feb 23Rex TheaterPittsburgh, PA
Feb 25Music Hall of WilliamsburgBrooklyn, NY
Feb 26Upstairs at the PalladiumWorcester, MA
Feb 27Chameleon ClubLancaster, PA