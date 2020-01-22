Hot Mulligan announce new album and tour

by Em Moore
Michigan pop punks Hot Mulligan have announced their second album, you’ll be fine, will be out March 6 on No Sleep Records. The band will be hitting the road with Grayscale, WSTR, and LURK starting this month. Hot Mulligan released Pilot on No Sleep Records in 2018. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 24
|The Queen
|Wilmington, DE
|Jan 25
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD
|Jan 26
|Elevation 27
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Jan 28
|Motorco Music Hall
|Durham, NC
|Jan 29
|The New Brookland Tavern
|West Columbia, SC
|Jan 30
|1904 Music Hall
|Jacksonville, FL
|Jan 31
|Crowbar
|Tampa, FL
|Feb 01
|Respectable Street
|West Palm Beach, FL
|Feb 03
|The Secret Group
|Houston, TX
|Feb 04
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX
|Feb 05
|Lowbrow Palace
|El Paso, TX
|Feb 06
|191 Toole
|Tucson, AZ
|Feb 07
|The Observatory
|Santa Ana, CA
|Feb 08
|The Catalyst Atrium
|Santa Cruz, CA
|Feb 09
|Cornerstone Berkeley
|Berkeley, CA
|Feb 10
|Holy Diver
|Sacramento, CA
|Feb 12
|Black Sheep
|Colorado Springs, CO
|Feb 13
|The Waiting Room
|Omaha, NE
|Feb 14
|Gabe's Oasis
|Iowa City, IA
|Feb 15
|X-Ray Arcade
|Cudahy, WI
|Feb 16
|Durty Nellie's
|Palatine, IL
|Feb 18
|Elevation at the Intersection
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Feb 19
|Hoosier Dome
|Indianapolis, IN
|Feb 20
|Skully's Music Diner
|Columbus, OH
|Feb 21
|Rec Room
|Buffalo, NY
|Feb 22
|Hard Luck Bar
|Toronto, ON
|Feb 23
|Rex Theater
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Feb 25
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|Brooklyn, NY
|Feb 26
|Upstairs at the Palladium
|Worcester, MA
|Feb 27
|Chameleon Club
|Lancaster, PA