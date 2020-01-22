Photos: Möngöl Hörde at Lee's Palace, Toronto 12/10

Last month Frank Turner 's hardcore side-project Möngöl Hörde visited Toronto for a triumphant show at Lee's Palace. They played alongside Chico, CA metal act Armed for Apocalypse and Boston punks Rebuilder . Our photographer Stephen McGill was there and captured each band's set. You can check out his photos below.

(No script? View on Flickr)

Powered by flickr embed.

About the Photographer

Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.