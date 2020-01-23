Photos: Bars Of Gold at The Monarch Tavern, Toronto 12/14

by Adam White
Bars of Gold recently visited Toronto to play in support of their 2019 Equal Vision Records release Shelters. They took to the Monarch Tavern with local support from Sweet and Lowdown and Knifey Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to grab some cool shots of all three bands. You can check them out below.
About the Photographer
Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.