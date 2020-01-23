Check out the new video by Belgium's F.O.D.!

Today we are pleased to debut the new video by Belgium's FOD!

F.O.D. have been kicking out melodic pop-punk for twelve years, so on their new album, Sleepville the band is taking an ambitious swing.

Check out the video for "Thirtysomething And Counting." The track finds the band building off their pop-punk pedigree, but they've layered track on top of track, approaching Roy Thomas Baker/Queen levels of harmony and sonic mass. The entire album finds the band getting more technical and more experimental, and the new track is just a glimpse of the bigger picture. For example, the new album tells the story of "Annie" in the town Sleepville, "a small provincial town where nothing really happens." And then things get weird. Also, the band is literally releasing an entire book coinciding with the album. Now, that's a dedication!

The album is in March out via Bearded Punk Records (BE) for Europe, Wiretap Records (US) for the US and Thousand Islands Records (CAN) for Canada. Meanwhile, check out the new video below, right now!