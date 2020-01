11 hours ago by Jeff Sorley

San Diego's The Beautiful Mistake have announced they will be releasing a new, 5-song EP. You Are Not Broken, I Am will be their first new music in 14 years, and is due out March 27th via Wiretap Records (US) and Disconnect Disconnect Records (UK/EU). The band last released a split with Ettison Clio in 2006 and calling it quits soon after before reuniting in 2018.