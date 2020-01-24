The final line up for this year's Bristol Booze Cruise have been released earlier today. Sam Russo, Late Bloomer, Typesetter and much more have been added to the already stacked line-up, see below for the full list. The festival will happen on May 22nd to 24th, 2020 in Bristol, UK. Weekend passes are already available, you can click here to grab your passes.
Full line up
Aerial Salad
All Better
Alright
Antillectual
Attika State
Brutalligators
Burnt Tapes
Captain Asshole
Darko
Disaster Jacks
Empire Me
Free Throw
Gay Agenda, The
Good Friend
Goodbye Blue Monday
H_ngm_n
Higley
Hit Like a Girl
Jabber
La Moxie
Late Bloomer
Lone Wolf
March
Menstrual Cramps, The
Mikey Erg Band
Moonraker
Pardon Us
Peach Club
Petrol Girls
Prince Daddy and the Hyena
Ramona
Restorations
Run Up, The
Sam Russo
Sewer Rats
Shoreline
Social Club, The
Teenage Bubblegums
Trophy Jump
Typesetter
Witching Waves