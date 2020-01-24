Sequel to “Tony's Butterflies” in the works

The 2018 children's book Tony's Butterflies will be getting a sequel, as confirmed by the author/artist C. Fulsty. Titled Tony Fly Tames The Sky, the new story will continue right where the first ended, taking inspiration for the lyrics and music of the late Tony Sly (No Use For A Name, Scorpios). As with the previous release, proceeds from sales of the book will once again benefit the Tony Sly Music Foundation for Kids. The book is currently aiming for a May, 2020 release.