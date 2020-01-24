Dikembe/Resolutions (UK and EU)

Floridian punks Dikembe is heading to the UK and Europe in June 2020 to tour with Resolutions. The tour will route them to their already scheduled appearance at Booze Cruise in Hamburg, Germany. See below to check out the tour dates.

DateLocationVenue
June 2thBrighton, UKHope And Ruin (Dikembe Only)
June 3rdLondon, UKTBA (Dikembe Only)
June 4thStuttgart (GER)Juha West
June 5thWangen (GER)Jugendzentrum Tonne e.V.
June 6thMilano (IT)Solidar Rock
June 7thSalavaux (CH)Le Trou
June 8thZurich (CH)Hafenkneipe
June 9thParis (F)ESS'pace
June 10thLíege (BEL)La Zone
June 11thKöln (GER)Halle am Rhein (DIKEMBE ONLY)
June 12-14thHamburg (GER)Booze Cruise