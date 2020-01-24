Floridian punks Dikembe is heading to the UK and Europe in June 2020 to tour with Resolutions. The tour will route them to their already scheduled appearance at Booze Cruise in Hamburg, Germany. See below to check out the tour dates.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|June 2th
|Brighton, UK
|Hope And Ruin (Dikembe Only)
|June 3rd
|London, UK
|TBA (Dikembe Only)
|June 4th
|Stuttgart (GER)
|Juha West
|June 5th
|Wangen (GER)
|Jugendzentrum Tonne e.V.
|June 6th
|Milano (IT)
|Solidar Rock
|June 7th
|Salavaux (CH)
|Le Trou
|June 8th
|Zurich (CH)
|Hafenkneipe
|June 9th
|Paris (F)
|ESS'pace
|June 10th
|Líege (BEL)
|La Zone
|June 11th
|Köln (GER)
|Halle am Rhein (DIKEMBE ONLY)
|June 12-14th
|Hamburg (GER)
|Booze Cruise