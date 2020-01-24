The Go-Go's to tour this summer

The Go-Go's have announced eleven shows for this summer. The dates kick off in June and run through July. You can see the dates below.

DateVenueCity
June 25HumphreysSan Diego, CA
June 27Fremont Street ExperienceLas Vegas, NV
June 28Pechanga TheaterTemecula, CA
June 30Orpheum TheaterLos Angeles, CA
July 1Orpheum TheaterLos Angeles, CA
July 5Stone PonyAsbury Park, NJ
July 7Theatre at WestburyWestbury, NY
July 9Parx CasinoBensalem, PA
July 10Foxwoods Resort CasinoMashantucket, CT
July 12The MasonicSan Francisco, CA
July 13Segerstrom Center for the ArtsCosta Mesa, CA