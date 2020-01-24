The Go-Go's to tour this summer

by John Gentile
The Go-Go's have announced eleven shows for this summer. The dates kick off in June and run through July. You can see the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|June 25
|Humphreys
|San Diego, CA
|June 27
|Fremont Street Experience
|Las Vegas, NV
|June 28
|Pechanga Theater
|Temecula, CA
|June 30
|Orpheum Theater
|Los Angeles, CA
|July 1
|Orpheum Theater
|Los Angeles, CA
|July 5
|Stone Pony
|Asbury Park, NJ
|July 7
|Theatre at Westbury
|Westbury, NY
|July 9
|Parx Casino
|Bensalem, PA
|July 10
|Foxwoods Resort Casino
|Mashantucket, CT
|July 12
|The Masonic
|San Francisco, CA
|July 13
|Segerstrom Center for the Arts
|Costa Mesa, CA