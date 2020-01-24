SoCal punks Strung Out expanded their already announced 2020 tour dates to include dates in Australia and Japan, see below. The band turns 30 this year and will be partying in Australia with Pennywise and No Fun At All and in Canada with Death By Stereo. Strung Out released Songs of Armor and Devotion in 2019.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|FEB 6 THU
|Forum Theatre
|Melbourne, Australia
|FEB 7 FRI
|Chelsea Heights Hotel
|Chelsea Heights, Australia
|FEB 8 SAT
|EATONS HILL HOTEL
|Brendale, Australia
|FEB 9 SUN
|The Coolangatta Hotel
|Coolangatta Qld, Australia
|FEB 12 WED
|Enmore Theatre
|Newtown, Australia
|FEB 13 THU
|NEX
|Newcastle West, Australia
|FEB 14 FRI
|HQ Nightclub
|Adelaide, Australia
|FEB 16 SUN
|Metropolis Fremantle
|Fremantle, Australia
|FEB 25 TUE
|Call The Office
|London, Canada
|MAR 24 TUE
|Dickens
|Calgary, Canada
|MAR 25 WED
|The Starlite Room
|Edmonton, Canada
|MAR 26 THU
|Louis' Pub
|Saskatoon, Canada
|MAR 27 FRI
|The Exchange
|Regina, Canada
|MAR 28 SAT
|Pyramid Cabaret
|Winnipeg, Canada
|MAR 31 TUE
|Call The Office
|London, Canada
|APR 1 WED
|Lee's Palace
|Toronto, Canada
|APR 2 THU
|The Mansion Theatre
|Branson, MO, United States
|APR 3 FRI
|The 27 Club
|Ottawa, Canada
|APR 4 SAT
|Foufounes Électriques
|Montreal, Canada
|APR 5 SUN
|La Source de la Martinière
|Québec, Canada
|APR 7 TUE
|Bar Le Magog
|Sherbrooke, Canada
|MAY 9 SAT
|SBAM Fest 4
|Wels, Austria
|MAY 10 SUN
|Stattbahnhof
|Schweinfurt, Germany
|MAY 11 MON
|HELIOS37
|Köln, Germany
|MAY 12 TUE
|Cassiopeia
|Berlin, Germany
|JULY 10 FRI
|ABC Hall
|Tokyo, Japan
|JULY 11 SAT
|ABC Hall
|Tokyo, Japan
|JULY 12 SUN
|Bessie Hall
|Hokkaido, Japan
|JULY 17 FRI
|Drop
|Osaka, Japan
|JULY 18 SAT
|Harbor Studio
|Kobe, Japan
|JULY 19 SUN
|Club Seata
|Tokyo, Japan
|AUG 8 SAT
|BRAKROCK 2020
|Duffel, Belgium
|AUG 11 TUE
|Punk Rock Holiday 2020
|Tolmin, Slovenia