Strung Out announce 2020 tour dates

Strung Out
by Tours

SoCal punks Strung Out expanded their already announced 2020 tour dates to include dates in Australia and Japan, see below. The band turns 30 this year and will be partying in Australia with Pennywise and No Fun At All and in Canada with Death By Stereo. Strung Out released Songs of Armor and Devotion in 2019.

DateVenueLocation
FEB 6 THUForum TheatreMelbourne, Australia
FEB 7 FRIChelsea Heights HotelChelsea Heights, Australia
FEB 8 SATEATONS HILL HOTELBrendale, Australia
FEB 9 SUNThe Coolangatta HotelCoolangatta Qld, Australia
FEB 12 WEDEnmore TheatreNewtown, Australia
FEB 13 THUNEXNewcastle West, Australia
FEB 14 FRIHQ NightclubAdelaide, Australia
FEB 16 SUNMetropolis FremantleFremantle, Australia
FEB 25 TUECall The OfficeLondon, Canada
MAR 24 TUEDickensCalgary, Canada
MAR 25 WEDThe Starlite RoomEdmonton, Canada
MAR 26 THULouis' PubSaskatoon, Canada
MAR 27 FRIThe ExchangeRegina, Canada
MAR 28 SATPyramid CabaretWinnipeg, Canada
MAR 31 TUECall The OfficeLondon, Canada
APR 1 WEDLee's PalaceToronto, Canada
APR 2 THUThe Mansion TheatreBranson, MO, United States
APR 3 FRIThe 27 ClubOttawa, Canada
APR 4 SATFoufounes ÉlectriquesMontreal, Canada
APR 5 SUNLa Source de la MartinièreQuébec, Canada
APR 7 TUEBar Le MagogSherbrooke, Canada
MAY 9 SATSBAM Fest 4Wels, Austria
MAY 10 SUNStattbahnhofSchweinfurt, Germany
MAY 11 MONHELIOS37Köln, Germany
MAY 12 TUECassiopeiaBerlin, Germany
JULY 10 FRIABC HallTokyo, Japan
JULY 11 SATABC HallTokyo, Japan
JULY 12 SUNBessie HallHokkaido, Japan
JULY 17 FRIDropOsaka, Japan
JULY 18 SATHarbor StudioKobe, Japan
JULY 19 SUNClub SeataTokyo, Japan
AUG 8 SATBRAKROCK 2020Duffel, Belgium
AUG 11 TUEPunk Rock Holiday 2020Tolmin, Slovenia