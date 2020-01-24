Ministry's Quirin Accused of Having Sexual Relationships With Two Minors, Quirin Denies Claims

Sin Quirin is the guitarist for Ministry and started playing with them in 2007. Recently, Billboard, in conjunction with Spin, published an in-depth article where Quirin was accused of having sexual relationships with two minors. Kelly Longoria states that she filed a report with the San Antonio police in 2017 stating that Quirin had a recurring sexual relationship with her starting in 2002(when he was in the band Society 1), when she was underage.

Quirin‘s attorney Randolph Ortega issued a response to the accusation: “Mr. Quirin did not begin visiting Ms. Longoria in San Antonio. During this time Society 1 was touring heavily in various locations throughout the United States. When the band was in or near the San Antonio area, Ms. Longoria would come to the show as a guest.” No criminal charges were filed agaisnt Quirin in 2017.

The article further states that a woman identified as "Brooke" from Portland, Oregon also alleges that Quirin initiated a sexual relationship with her when she was underage. Brooke states that she met Quirin at a Society 1 show in Oregon when she was 16. She states that the band stayed at her parents house that night (while her parents were out of town) and that she a Quirin had sex that night and the next night after a Washington show.

When Spin/Billboard requested a statement from Ministry frontman Al Jourgensen, attorney Ortega stated: “Mr. Jourgenson (sic) is unaware of any of potential nefarious activity by any member of Ministry during their respective tenure(s) with the band including but not limited to Mr. Sin Quirin.” Read the full report here.