Doc Rotten is going on tour! Check out their new video!

Doc Rotten is going on tour! Check out their new video!
by

Today, we are excited to debut the new video by Doc Rotten!

The band is about to hit the road, so they released a video for "Hold Fast" which follows them on their last European tour. It's all set to a street punk meets first wave '77 soundtrack and shows the ups and downs of the touring life. Also, the intro details a disturbing discovery the band made in their tour van…

You can check out the whole album right hereand you can see the new video and tour dates below, right now!

DateCityVenue
Feb 01Trenton, NJMill Hill Basement
Feb 05Santa Rosa, CAWorking Class Productions
Feb 06San Francisco, CADNA Lounge
Feb 07Reno, NVShea's Tavern
Feb 08Sacramento, CAOld Ironsides
Feb 11Los Angeles, CARainbow Bar & Grill
Feb 13San Pedro, CAHarold's Place
Feb 14Pomona, CACharacters Sportsbar
Feb 16Phoenix, AZKrusty Palmz
Feb 17Tucson, AZSpark Collective
Feb 19Albuquerque, NMThe Jam Spot
Feb 20Colorado Springs, COTriple Nickel Tavern
Feb 21Denver, CO3 Kings Tavern
Feb 22Fort Collins, COSurf Side 7