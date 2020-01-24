Doc Rotten is going on tour! Check out their new video!

by John Gentile
Today, we are excited to debut the new video by Doc Rotten!
The band is about to hit the road, so they released a video for "Hold Fast" which follows them on their last European tour. It's all set to a street punk meets first wave '77 soundtrack and shows the ups and downs of the touring life. Also, the intro details a disturbing discovery the band made in their tour van…
You can check out the whole album right hereand you can see the new video and tour dates below, right now!
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Feb 01
|Trenton, NJ
|Mill Hill Basement
|Feb 05
|Santa Rosa, CA
|Working Class Productions
|Feb 06
|San Francisco, CA
|DNA Lounge
|Feb 07
|Reno, NV
|Shea's Tavern
|Feb 08
|Sacramento, CA
|Old Ironsides
|Feb 11
|Los Angeles, CA
|Rainbow Bar & Grill
|Feb 13
|San Pedro, CA
|Harold's Place
|Feb 14
|Pomona, CA
|Characters Sportsbar
|Feb 16
|Phoenix, AZ
|Krusty Palmz
|Feb 17
|Tucson, AZ
|Spark Collective
|Feb 19
|Albuquerque, NM
|The Jam Spot
|Feb 20
|Colorado Springs, CO
|Triple Nickel Tavern
|Feb 21
|Denver, CO
|3 Kings Tavern
|Feb 22
|Fort Collins, CO
|Surf Side 7