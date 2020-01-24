Doc Rotten is going on tour! Check out their new video!

Today, we are excited to debut the new video by Doc Rotten!

The band is about to hit the road, so they released a video for "Hold Fast" which follows them on their last European tour. It's all set to a street punk meets first wave '77 soundtrack and shows the ups and downs of the touring life. Also, the intro details a disturbing discovery the band made in their tour van…

You can check out the whole album right hereand you can see the new video and tour dates below, right now!