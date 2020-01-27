T.S.O.L will be hitting the road on the West Coast this February and March as part of their 40th anniversary tour. T.S.O.L released The Trigger Complex in 2017 on Rise Records. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 11
|Wave Rave
|Mammoth, CA
|Feb 19
|Strummers
|Fesno, CA
|Feb 20
|The Well
|Bakersfield, CA
|Feb 21
|Stage 9
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|Feb 22
|The Colonial
|Sacramento, CA
|Feb 23
|Slims
|San Francisco, CA
|Feb 24
|Uklah Brewthing
|Uklah, CA
|Feb 26
|Capitol Theatre
|Bend, OR
|Feb 27
|Bassanova Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|Feb 28
|El Corazon
|Seattle, WA
|Feb 29
|The Shakedown
|Bellingham, WA
|Mar 01
|Astoria Hastings
|Vancouver, BC
|Mar 04
|Shady Oak Barrel House
|Santa Rosa, CA
|Mar 05
|The Ritz
|San Jose, CA
|Mar 06
|Viper Room
|Hollywood, CA
|Mar 07
|Viper Room
|Hollywood, CA
|Mar 08
|Alex’s Bar
|Long Beach, CA
|Mar 20
|Canyon Club
|Agoura Hills, CA
|Mar 21
|Rock N MMA Fest
|Victorville, CA