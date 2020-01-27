T.S.O.L announce tour dates

by Tours

T.S.O.L will be hitting the road on the West Coast this February and March as part of their 40th anniversary tour. T.S.O.L released The Trigger Complex in 2017 on Rise Records. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 11Wave RaveMammoth, CA
Feb 19StrummersFesno, CA
Feb 20The WellBakersfield, CA
Feb 21Stage 9San Luis Obispo, CA
Feb 22The ColonialSacramento, CA
Feb 23SlimsSan Francisco, CA
Feb 24Uklah BrewthingUklah, CA
Feb 26Capitol TheatreBend, OR
Feb 27Bassanova BallroomPortland, OR
Feb 28El CorazonSeattle, WA
Feb 29The ShakedownBellingham, WA
Mar 01Astoria HastingsVancouver, BC
Mar 04Shady Oak Barrel HouseSanta Rosa, CA
Mar 05The RitzSan Jose, CA
Mar 06Viper RoomHollywood, CA
Mar 07Viper RoomHollywood, CA
Mar 08Alex’s BarLong Beach, CA
Mar 20Canyon ClubAgoura Hills, CA
Mar 21Rock N MMA FestVictorville, CA