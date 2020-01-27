Milk Teeth announce album

Milk Teeth have announced they will be releasing their self-titled second full-length album on March 27 on Music For Nations. The band has also released a video for their single “Transparent”. Milk Teeth will be touring the UK in April with Potty Mouth and KOJI. Milk Teeth released Vile Child in 2016 on Hopeless Records. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 01The CommonTumbridge Wells, UK
Apr 02O2 Islington AcademyLondon, UK
Apr 03The Portland ArmsCambridge, UK
Apr 05PatternsBrighton, UK
Apr 06WaterfrontNorwich, UK
Apr 07The Key ClubLeeds, UK
Apr 08Think TankNewcastle, UK
Apr 09King TutsGlasgow, UK
Apr 10Manchester Academy 3Manchester, UK