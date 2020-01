Milk Teeth announce album

19 hours ago by Em Moore

Milk Teeth have announced they will be releasing their self-titled second full-length album on March 27 on Music For Nations. The band has also released a video for their single “Transparent”. Milk Teeth will be touring the UK in April with Potty Mouth and KOJI. Milk Teeth released Vile Child in 2016 on Hopeless Records. Check out the video and tour dates below.