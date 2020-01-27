Milk Teeth announce album

by Em Moore
Milk Teeth have announced they will be releasing their self-titled second full-length album on March 27 on Music For Nations. The band has also released a video for their single “Transparent”. Milk Teeth will be touring the UK in April with Potty Mouth and KOJI. Milk Teeth released Vile Child in 2016 on Hopeless Records. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 01
|The Common
|Tumbridge Wells, UK
|Apr 02
|O2 Islington Academy
|London, UK
|Apr 03
|The Portland Arms
|Cambridge, UK
|Apr 05
|Patterns
|Brighton, UK
|Apr 06
|Waterfront
|Norwich, UK
|Apr 07
|The Key Club
|Leeds, UK
|Apr 08
|Think Tank
|Newcastle, UK
|Apr 09
|King Tuts
|Glasgow, UK
|Apr 10
|Manchester Academy 3
|Manchester, UK