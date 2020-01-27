Punknews contributor Greg Simpson has introduced This Might Be a Podcast, a show for They Might Be Giants superfans. On this episode, Greg says this: “This is a big one! The Mountain Goats my second-favorite band behind TMBG, so to talk to one of the greatest modern songwriters about some of the other greatest modern songwriters was a dream come true. Thought the recording was marred by technical difficulties-because of course one of the most important recording of the show thus far would be-everything turned out alright, with a twist ending! John was an early fan of the band and then lost touch with their music in the 90s, coming back to it with their kid’s albums when he became a dad. Hear us talk about how “Apartment 4” off of Here Come the 123s is not only a great kids song, but simply a great song.”