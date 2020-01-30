My Chemical Romance announce North American reunion dates

My Chemical Romance announce North American reunion dates
by Tours

Recently reunited rockers My Chemical Romance have announced North American tour dates beginning in September and running through to early October. This will be their first time touring North America in nine years. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 31. My Chemical Romance released The Black Parade/Living with Ghosts in 2016 on Reprise Records. See the dates and the tour announcement video below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 09Little Caesars ArenaDetroit, MI
Sep 11Xcel Energy CenterSt. Paul, MN
Sep 12Riot FestChicago, IL
Sep 14Scotiabank ArenaToronto, ON
Sep 15TD GardenBoston, MA
Sep 17Barclays CenterBrooklyn, NY
Sep 18Wells Fargo CenterPhiladelphia, PA
Sep 20Music Midtown FestivalAtlanta, GA
Sep 22Prudential CenterNewark, NJ
Sep 26BB&T CenterSunrise, FL
Sep 29Toyota CenterHouston, TX
Sep 30American Airlines CenterDallas, TX
Oct 02Pepsi CenterDenver, CO
Oct 04Tacoma DomeTacoma, WA
Oct 06Oakland ArenaOakland, CA
Oct 08The ForumLos Angeles, CA
Oct 10Aftershock FestivalSacramento, CA
Oct 11T-Mobile ArenaLas Vegas, NV