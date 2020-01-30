Recently reunited rockers My Chemical Romance have announced North American tour dates beginning in September and running through to early October. This will be their first time touring North America in nine years. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 31. My Chemical Romance released The Black Parade/Living with Ghosts in 2016 on Reprise Records. See the dates and the tour announcement video below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 09
|Little Caesars Arena
|Detroit, MI
|Sep 11
|Xcel Energy Center
|St. Paul, MN
|Sep 12
|Riot Fest
|Chicago, IL
|Sep 14
|Scotiabank Arena
|Toronto, ON
|Sep 15
|TD Garden
|Boston, MA
|Sep 17
|Barclays Center
|Brooklyn, NY
|Sep 18
|Wells Fargo Center
|Philadelphia, PA
|Sep 20
|Music Midtown Festival
|Atlanta, GA
|Sep 22
|Prudential Center
|Newark, NJ
|Sep 26
|BB&T Center
|Sunrise, FL
|Sep 29
|Toyota Center
|Houston, TX
|Sep 30
|American Airlines Center
|Dallas, TX
|Oct 02
|Pepsi Center
|Denver, CO
|Oct 04
|Tacoma Dome
|Tacoma, WA
|Oct 06
|Oakland Arena
|Oakland, CA
|Oct 08
|The Forum
|Los Angeles, CA
|Oct 10
|Aftershock Festival
|Sacramento, CA
|Oct 11
|T-Mobile Arena
|Las Vegas, NV