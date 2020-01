Tours 3 hours ago by Em Moore

American pop-punks Diet Cig have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring with Sad13 and Thin Lips. Tickets go on sale Friday. The band also released “Night Terrors”, their first new song in three years. Diet Cig released Swear I’m Good At This in 2017 on Frenchkiss Records. Check out the song and tour dates below.