American pop-punks Diet Cig have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring with Sad13 and Thin Lips. Tickets go on sale Friday. The band also released “Night Terrors”, their first new song in three years. Diet Cig released Swear I’m Good At This in 2017 on Frenchkiss Records. Check out the song and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 02
|Rough Trade – Bristol
|Bristol, UK
|May 04
|The Hope & Ruin
|Brighton, UK
|May 05
|Yes
|Manchester, UK
|May 06
|Camden Assembly
|Camden, UK
|May 14
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
|May 15
|Black Cat
|Washington, DC (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
|May 16
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|Brooklyn, NY, (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
|May 18
|The Met
|Pawtucket, RI (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
|May 20
|The Sinclair
|Cambridge, MA (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
|May 21
|Bar le Ritz PDB
|Montreal, QC (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
|May 22
|The 27 Club
|Ottawa, ON (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
|May 23
|Velvet Underground
|Toronto, ON (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
|May 24
|Rum Runners
|London, ON (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
|May 26
|Deluxx Fluxx
|Detroit, MI (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
|May 27
|Lincoln Hall
|Chicago, IL (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
|May 28
|Fine Line
|Minneapolis, MN (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
|May 29
|The Mill
|Iowa City, IA (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
|May 30
|A and R Music Bar
|Columbus, OH (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
|Jun 02
|Zanzabar
|Louisville, KY (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
|Jun 03
|Grey Eagle
|Asheville, NC (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
|Jun 04
|Hell at The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
|Jun 05
|Motorco Music Hall
|Durham, NC (w/Sad13)
|Jun 06
|The Southern Café and Music Hall
|Charlottesville, VA (w/Sad13)