Diet Cig announce tour and new song

Diet Cig
by Tours

American pop-punks Diet Cig have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring with Sad13 and Thin Lips. Tickets go on sale Friday. The band also released “Night Terrors”, their first new song in three years. Diet Cig released Swear I’m Good At This in 2017 on Frenchkiss Records. Check out the song and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 02Rough Trade – BristolBristol, UK
May 04The Hope & RuinBrighton, UK
May 05YesManchester, UK
May 06Camden AssemblyCamden, UK
May 14Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
May 15Black CatWashington, DC (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
May 16Music Hall of WilliamsburgBrooklyn, NY, (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
May 18The MetPawtucket, RI (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
May 20The SinclairCambridge, MA (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
May 21Bar le Ritz PDBMontreal, QC (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
May 22The 27 ClubOttawa, ON (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
May 23Velvet UndergroundToronto, ON (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
May 24Rum RunnersLondon, ON (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
May 26Deluxx FluxxDetroit, MI (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
May 27Lincoln HallChicago, IL (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
May 28Fine LineMinneapolis, MN (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
May 29The MillIowa City, IA (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
May 30A and R Music BarColumbus, OH (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
Jun 02ZanzabarLouisville, KY (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
Jun 03Grey EagleAsheville, NC (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
Jun 04Hell at The MasqueradeAtlanta, GA (w/Sad13 and Thin Lips)
Jun 05Motorco Music HallDurham, NC (w/Sad13)
Jun 06The Southern Café and Music HallCharlottesville, VA (w/Sad13)